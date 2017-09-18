OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The FOX5 Word of the Day Disneyland® Resort Sweepstakes is a weekly sweepstakes that begins at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (“P.T.”) on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 and ends Friday, May 18, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. P. T. each Friday during the Sweepstakes Period to be eligible for that week’s drawing. Final deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. P.T. on Friday, May 18, 2018. Entries will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

SPONSOR: KVVU-TV/KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, 25 TV 5 Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada. (hereinafter referred to as “Sponsor”).

Prize provided by Disney Destinations, LLC (“Disney”) 700 W Ball Road, Anaheim, CA 92803.

ENTRY: 1st Step: Watch FOX5 News This Morning on KVVU each weekday from Tuesday, May 1, 2018 through Friday, May 18, 2018. Once each hour between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. P. T., a video announcement will reveal a Daily Disney Code Word. Viewers will use this code word to enter the contest on KVVU’s Facebook page.

2nd Step: Go to http://www.facebook.com/FOX5Vegas. Then click on the Sweepstakes tab on the left side of the screen, select the Word of the Day Disneyland® Resort Sweepstakes link, and complete the entry form (including correct Daily Disney Code Word) to register and receive one (1) entry.

Each daily code word will expire at 11:59 pm P.T. on the day it airs. Entries attempted using an expired code word will not be accepted. There is no cost to register or enter. Non-winning entries will roll over to subsequent drawings in this Sweepstakes.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per Daily Disney Code Word (maximum of fifteen (15) entries total).

Any attempt to obtain more than the above-stated number of entries by using multiple/different Facebook accounts, email addresses, mailing addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion, and the associated entries will be void. You may only use one (1) email address/Facebook account to enter this sweepstakes. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

Entry into the sweepstakes constitutes entrant’s consent to participate in this sweepstakes and acceptance of these Official Rules. Entries will not be acknowledged or returned. Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for lost, late, stolen, incomplete, misaddressed, garbled, undelivered or misdirected entries.

THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS IN NO WAY SPONSORED, ENDORSED OR ADMINISTERED BY, OR ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK, INC. (“FACEBOOK”). YOU ARE PROVIDING YOUR INFORMATION TO SPONSOR AND NOT TO FACEBOOK.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Nevada in the Las Vegas DMA who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KVVU within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this Sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Monday, May 7, 2018, Monday, May 14, 2018, and Monday, May 21, 2018 at approximately 12:00 p.m. P.T. (noon), Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received prior to the previous Friday’s deadline. Entries must contain a correct Daily Disney Code Word in order to be eligible to win.

Two (2) winners each week (six (6) winners total) will each receive four (4) 2-Day/1-Park-Per-Day passes to Disneyland Park (1313 Disneyland Dr. Anaheim, CA 92802), valid at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. Transportation, lodging, incidentals, and gratuity not included.

Passes are valid from Friday, May 4, 2018 – Saturday, December 15, 2018. Second day passes must be used within 13 days of the redemption of the first day passes, or by Saturday, December 15, 2018 (whichever is first). Total approximate retail value of each prize: $840.00. Once a winner has claimed prize, taxes apply. Passes are not refundable and not upgradeable. If the winner chooses to not to fulfill and use the prize after claiming it, taxes may still apply.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winners will be notified by phone and/or e-mail at approximately 12:30 p.m. P.T. on Monday, May 7, 2018, Monday, May 14, 2018, and Monday, May 21, 2018. Potential winners must respond to KVVU to confirm eligibility within 48 hours of notification, or prize will be forfeited. Once eligibility has been confirmed, winners are responsible for picking up prize and prize redemption information at KVVU’s address (25 TV 5 Drive, Henderson, NV 89014) during business hours by 5:00 p.m. P.T. on Friday, May 25, 2018.

(a) Winners must be at least 21 years of age to enter and win. A guest under the age of 21 must be accompanied by her/her parent/legal guardian, who must be at least 21, and both be deemed Guests of the winner (unless the winner is the Guest’s parent or legal guardian). Once selected by winner, Guests cannot be changed without the expression consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason.

(b) Theme park attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to change without notice.

(c) Theme park tickets must be used prior to Saturday, December 15, 2018. Terms and conditions set forth herein and on the theme park tickets shall apply.

(d) A winner may not change any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Promotor or Disney.

(e) The winner and his/her Guests are responsible for having valid government issued identification and/or passports, as applicable.

(f) Any damaged, lost or stolen theme park tickets will not be replaced.

(g) Federal, state, and local taxes relating to the prize are the responsibility of the winner. Sponsor will issue all tax forms, including 1099 form, to the winner.

(h) Disney, its parent, related affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officer, directors, agents, employees, assigns will be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of and/or are in anyway related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize, the Promotion or the Sweepstakes.

Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize may be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries containing a correct Daily Disney Code Word.

Sponsor, Facebook and any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising and promoting the sweepstakes and/or supplying the prize(s), and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliated and successor companies, and each of their respective employees, officers, directors, agents and shareholders (collectively, the “Released Parties”) are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property arising, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in this sweepstakes or acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize. Released Parties are not responsible for errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical or other error in the printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur with the administration of the sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize or in any other sweepstakes-related materials. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received containing a correct code word.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.fox5vegas.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: If for any reason this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned due to infection by a computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this sweepstakes, the Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the sweepstakes, at which time, Sponsor reserves the right to conduct a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received at the time of the sweepstakes cancellation or termination. Released Parties are not responsible for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, for miscommunications or communications line failure, lines, cell towers, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or for theft, destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries. Released Parties are not responsible for any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or telephone lines, cable, satellite, computer on-line systems, for lost, interrupted or unavailable networks, servers, providers, website, or other connections, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or entry to be received by the Sponsor due to technical problems, human error or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile device relating to or resulting from participating in this sweepstakes or downloading any materials in this sweepstakes.

RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR INCOMPATIBILITY OF ENTRANT’S HARDWARE, SOFTWARE OR BROWSER TECHNOLOGY WITH SPONSOR’S HARDWARE, SOFTWARE OR BROWSER TECHNOLOGY. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. In the event of a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a potential winner based on an email address, the potential winning entry will be declared made by the “Authorized Account Holder” of the email address submitted at time of entry and such person must comply with these Official Rules. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, education institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Sponsor may ask any entrant or potential winner to provide Sponsor with proof that such party is the Authorized Account Holder of the email account or wireless phone number associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor and its designees to use entrant’s entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within 24 hours of notification, or an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries containing a correct daily code word. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner may be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries containing a correct daily code word. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Nevada state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winner will receive a 1099-MISC in the amount of the prize value stated herein.

WINNER’S LIST: For winners’ names, available after Friday, June 8, 2018, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners’ List / FOX5 Disneyland® Resort Sweepstakes” at KVVU’s address above.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.