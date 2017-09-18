Bus collides with dump truck near Rainbow and Oakey

A bus and dump truck were involved in a collision on Sept. 18, 2017. (Bernard Conrique/Report It)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a paratransit bus collided with a dump truck Monday morning.

The incident occurred at 8:09 a.m. at Oakey Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said nobody was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Traffic Alert: RTC disabled transit bus has flipped over on southbound Rainbow at Oakey Blvd. Southbound is closed!! pic.twitter.com/hJOPbSxeY4 — Ken Smith Fox 5 (@KenSmithTV) September 18, 2017

Further details were not immediately available.

Police said there are lane restrictions in the area.

