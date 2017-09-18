Bus collides with dump truck near Rainbow and Oakey - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bus collides with dump truck near Rainbow and Oakey

A bus and dump truck were involved in a collision on Sept. 18, 2017. (Bernard Conrique/Report It) A bus and dump truck were involved in a collision on Sept. 18, 2017. (Bernard Conrique/Report It)
LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a paratransit bus collided with a dump truck Monday morning. 

The incident occurred at 8:09 a.m. at Oakey Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard. 

Police said nobody was transported to the hospital for treatment. 

Further details were not immediately available. 

Police said there are lane restrictions in the area. 

