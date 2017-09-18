Gas prices drop as weather cools in Las Vegas

Motorists in the Las Vegas Valley can enjoy a dip in gasoline prices.

According to GasBuddy, the average cost of fuel in the Valley dropped by 0.8 cents to $2.72 per gallon. That compared to the national average of $2.60 per gallon, a 4.7 cent drop from the previous week.

Including the change in price, on Sunday, prices in the Valley were 27.5 cents per gallon higher than the same time last year and were 15.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average increased 27.9 cents per gallon during the last month and was 40.4 centers per gallon higher than last year.

GasBuddy reported that the prices in Las Vegas have varied greatly during the past five years. In 2016, the average cost of gas was $2.44 per gallon and in 2012 it was $3.73 per gallon.

The average in the state of Nevada was $2.88 per gallon, which is down 3.4 cents from last week.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy said gas production continued to recover after Hurricane Harvey and motorists get to enjoy fall weather plus falling gas prices.

"With refineries continuing to get back online and with demand cooling off from the summer months, we have more room to see the national average drop in the week ahead. In fact, this week could see some of the largest drops in gas prices in many months. It still will take time to completely heal from the issues Harvey and Irma left, particularly due to the large-scale disruptions of fuel logistics and production, but improvement will continue both with lower retail prices and high refinery output," DeHaan said.

