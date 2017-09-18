Man hits $10 million on penny slot at Fiesta Henderson

A Henderson man struck big money on a penny slot machine at Fiesta Henderson Casino on Sunday.

"The Fiesta Henderson team was thrilled that one its loyal guests won $10-million plus on IGT's Megabucks on Saturday," said Lori Nelson, Station Casinos Director of Corporate Communications. "What an unbelievably exciting day at Fiesta Henderson. We wish our winner a lifetime of happiness enjoying their winnings."

The lucky winner walked away with $10,192,523.88 after hitting the jackpot on a game called 'Megabucks Video Slot.'

It was a large payout considering he only bet $3.

Nelson said this is the second largest jackpot awarded in Nevada in 2017.

The identity of the winner was not made public for security reasons.

