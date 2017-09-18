Las Vegans enjoy beautiful weather and wonderful festivals

Fall is in the air, making it the perfect weekend for festivals around Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Greek Festival and the San Genaro festival both brought thousands of people out. From rides to food to games, there was something for everyone. But the big hit was this cooler weather.

“It's a beautiful time of year, you couldn't ask for anything nicer,” festival-goer Cindy Greene said.

“Finally slightly cooling down, we're all loving it,” festival-goer William Cox said.

FOX5 talked to multiple people who are looking forward to even cooler temperatures in the next few weeks.

“I'm waiting for the cool nights so I can open my windows in the house again,” Greene said.

“Football! Football! Football! Pumpkin Lattes!” said Toni Costella and her friends.

