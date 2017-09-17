Motorcyclist killed in northeast Valley crash identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist killed in northeast Valley crash identified

Police investigate a deadly crash on Sept. 17, 2017.
Medical examiners have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in the northeast portion of the Valley on Sunday. 

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 28-year-old Nicholas Turnball died as the result of the crash. 

Officers responded to the collision at the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane at 3:31 p.m. According to Lt. Patricia Spencer, the crash involved a motorcycle and a car. 

Turnball, who was riding the motorcycle, was transported to Mountain Vista Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later, police said. 

The condition of the second driver involved in the crash has not been released.  

Police urge drivers to avoid the area as the intersection was shut down for further investigation. 

