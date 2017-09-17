Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in northeast Valley cr - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in northeast Valley crash

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police are on the scene of a serious crash that killed a motorcyclist in the northeast Valley Sunday afternoon. 

Officers responded to reports of a traffic collision in the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane at 3:31 p.m. According to Lt. Patricia Spencer, the crash involved a motorcycle and a car. 

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to Mountain Vista Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later, police said. 

The condition of the second driver involved in the crash has not been released.  

Police urge drivers to avoid the area as the intersection was shut down for further investigation. 

