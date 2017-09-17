Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in northeast Valley crash

Las Vegas Metro police are on the scene of a serious crash that killed a motorcyclist in the northeast Valley Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a traffic collision in the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane at 3:31 p.m. According to Lt. Patricia Spencer, the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to Mountain Vista Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later, police said.

There is a fatal traffic collision at E Lake Mead Blvd & Christy Ln. Expect delays if you are in the area. pic.twitter.com/6YEEktfvqT — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) September 17, 2017

The condition of the second driver involved in the crash has not been released.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area as the intersection was shut down for further investigation.

