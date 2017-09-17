'Wife Appreciation Day' observed third Sunday of September - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Wife Appreciation Day' observed third Sunday of September

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Wives, it's your day to shine, sit back and enjoy a care-free Sunday. 

'Wife Appreciation Day' is officially observed the third Sunday of September. It's a day for a significant other to show how much their partner's existence matters and appreciate everything wives do to maintain a happy home every day of the year. 

Surprise the wife in your life with a nice bouquet of flowers, a home-cooked meal or even a simple stroll through the park at sunset. 

Las Vegas offers plenty of unique experiences to dazzle wives on their special day, so don't disappoint!

Use #WifeAppreciationDay to post on social media. 

