'Wife Appreciation Day' observed third Sunday of September

Wives, it's your day to shine, sit back and enjoy a care-free Sunday.

'Wife Appreciation Day' is officially observed the third Sunday of September. It's a day for a significant other to show how much their partner's existence matters and appreciate everything wives do to maintain a happy home every day of the year.

Surprise the wife in your life with a nice bouquet of flowers, a home-cooked meal or even a simple stroll through the park at sunset.

Las Vegas offers plenty of unique experiences to dazzle wives on their special day, so don't disappoint!

Use #WifeAppreciationDay to post on social media.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.