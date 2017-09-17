Henderson firefighters battle brush fire near Galleria Drive - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson firefighters battle brush fire near Galleria Drive

Posted: Updated:
Brush fire in Henderson near Galleria Drive on Sept. 17, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5) Brush fire in Henderson near Galleria Drive on Sept. 17, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Firefighters responded to the scene of a brush fire Sunday afternoon in Henderson.

The Henderson Fire Department said a brush fire call came out at about 12:45 p.m. near Galleria Drive and Marks Street.

One engine responded to the blaze, according to Henderson fire, to assist in extinguishing the flames. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

