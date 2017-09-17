Pleasant weather conditions continue in Southern Nevada

The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File)

The forecast is calling for a quiet weather pattern over the next few days in the Las Vegas Valley.

Conditions are expected to remain seasonal for the weekend before a cold front moves in and lowers temperatures below average.

Monday's high will be in the low 90s, but starting Thursday a low-pressure system takes over and by Friday the temperatures will dip into the 60s.

These fall-like conditions appear to stick around throughout next weekend as the seasons begin to official change.

