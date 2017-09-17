Pepper spray used to break up players' brawl after game

Brawl between Basic and Canyon Springs HS football players on Sept. 15, 2017. (Sam Gordon/Twitter)

A police officer used pepper spray to break up a brawl between players immediately after a high school football game in Henderson, Nevada.

Capt. Ken Young of the Clark County School District Police Department says the officer went onto the field at Basic High School to end the fight Friday night between players for Basic and Canyon Springs.

Canyon Springs won the game 20-15.

Referees assessed at last 35 penalties. Many were for personal fouls or unsportsmanlike conduct after the play, and four Canyon Springs players were ejected.

Young says the incident is under investigation.

