Man shot in leg during attempted robbery in downtown Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro police said a customer shopping in a downtown Las Vegas clothing store was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon. 

Police officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting at The Next Level clothing store around 3 p.m. located on 2013 Charleston Boulevard, near Eastern Avenue. 

The male victim was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Lt. Nate Chio.

Lt. Chio said the suspects were described as black males who fled the scene in a white colored vehicle. 

The incident remains under investigation at this time. 

