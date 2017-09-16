Man shot in leg during attempted robbery in downtown Las Vegas

Metro police is on the scene of an attempted robbery that led to a shooting in downtown Las Vegas (Anthony Ramos / FOX5).

Metro police said a customer shopping in a downtown Las Vegas clothing store was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon.

Police officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting at The Next Level clothing store around 3 p.m. located on 2013 Charleston Boulevard, near Eastern Avenue.

The male victim was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Lt. Nate Chio.

Lt. Chio said the suspects were described as black males who fled the scene in a white colored vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

