Robbery incident under investigation in North Las Vegas

Officers are investigating a robbery in North Las Vegas Saturday morning.

The North Las Vegas Police Department reported a theft took place in the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Losee Road, at about 8:45 a.m.

The victim in the incident suffered life-threatening injuries according to police.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

