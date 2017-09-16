Good Samaritan killed in theft at North Las Vegas convenience store

North Las Vegas police block off parking lot of convenience store where a deadly robbery took place on Sept. 16, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Police are investigating a deadly robbery in North Las Vegas Saturday morning.

The North Las Vegas Police Department reported a theft took place at an AM/PM convenience store located in the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Losee Road, at about 7 a.m.

NLVPD Officer Eric Leavitt said a woman took several items from the store and ran over a person who was trying to prevent her from leaving the scene in her car.

The Good Samaritan was critically injured after being struck by the suspect's vehicle and later passed away at the hospital, according to police.

The robber fled the area in a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with California license plates.

Detectives were checking surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses at the store for a better description of the suspect during their preliminary investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

