Good Samaritan killed in robbery at North Las Vegas convenience store

NLVPD released these surveillance stills of a woman who ran over a bystander in a AM/PM parking lot on the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard near Losee Road (NLVPD / FOX5).

North Las Vegas police block off parking lot of convenience store where a deadly robbery took place on Sept. 16, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Police are investigating a deadly robbery in North Las Vegas Saturday morning.

The North Las Vegas Police Department reported a robbery took place at an AM/PM convenience store located in the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Losee Road, at about 7 a.m.

NLVPD Officer Eric Leavitt said a woman took several items from the store and ran over a person who was trying to prevent her from leaving the scene in her car.

The Good Samaritan was critically injured after being struck by the suspect's vehicle and later passed away at the hospital, according to police.

The robber fled the area in a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with California license plates.

#Update White female suspect, suspect vehicle used in robbery at 300 West Lake Mead Blvd. Dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee with Cali plates. pic.twitter.com/0Hjoj6mvQe — NLVPD (@NLVPD) September 16, 2017

Store owner Gurpreet Singh showed FOX5 the surveillance video of the moments before and after robbery.

"She came in and stole food," Singh said. "Hot food, sodas, chips, simple stuff like that."

Singh said two employees tried to stop the suspect from taking off in a dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee but were unsuccessful. Moments later, the Good Samaritan stepped in.

"He gets in front of her and she runs him over," Singh said.

Police said the suspect drove away.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Stay with FOX5 for continued updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.