Pleasant weekend forecast for Southern Nevada

The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File/FOX5) The sun heats up Las Vegas in an undated image. (File/FOX5)
7-Day forecast for Las Vegas Valley starting Sept. 16, 2017. (Les Krifaton/FOX5) 7-Day forecast for Las Vegas Valley starting Sept. 16, 2017. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Lots of sunshine and light winds are in the weekend forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to remain below seasonal in the low 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

Drier air is entering Southern Nevada that will bring even cooler temperatures and breezy conditions starting Tuesday.

Temperatures are also expected to dip another 10 degrees on Friday with low temperatures in the 60s.

