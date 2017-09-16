Irma evacuee looking for temporary work in the valley until he can return home

Elena and Daniel Burke fled from Hurricane Irma and now need work to stay afoot (FOX5).

The state of Florida is hard at work to rebuild after hurricane Irma, but some evacuees still have not been allowed to return home.

Daniel and Elena Burke say they feel like refugees in their own country.

It them five days to drive from Key West to Henderson ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Their friend Ashley Bleil just moved to the Valley, and offered them a place to stay at her apartment.

"We had three people in here at once one person had to go home for family emergencies I have another person on the way out here I just want to help as much as I possibly can and they won't let us back in the keys so this is the only way I'm able to help right now," Bleil said.

She says most of her family evacuated too, and it's tough to look at the widespread destruction Irma left behind.

"Everyone's going back to a mess. it's a mess down there," she said.

While recovery efforts are underway in the Florida keys, it may be a long time until the Burke's can return home.

"There's still no way to drive back there, still no flights allowed commercial or private aircraft.

With their lives put on hold, Burke says bills are starting to pile up, and no money is coming in.

"We're just kinda looking at it day by day. They're saying another three weeks maybe a month and every day were not at home we're wasting money, we gotta eat, find a place to live, pay bills when we get back there," he said.

Now Burke, who is a Marine veteran, is looking for any kind of temporary jobs or work until he can get home.

"Just to find something to do, I don't care if I'm paid daily or weekly to help me and my wife stay afoot or maybe even our plane ticket to go home and sort things out that would be amazing," he said.

If you have any daily jobs or work opportunities for Burke, email him at DanielBurkeiii@yahoo.com.

