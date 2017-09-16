Father, son shot during garage sale in Spring Valley

A father and son were shot after a confrontation with multiple suspects as they held a garage sale in their Spring Valley home Friday night, police said.

Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said the incident occurred at 8:45 p.m. in the 5000 block of Hibbett Dr., near Decatur Boulevard and Twain Avenue.

The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. They are recovering at a undisclosed Valley hospital.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects. This incident remains under investigation.

