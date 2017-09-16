Boxing fans get ready for Canelo vs. GGG

Boxing fans packed into "Fight Night Shop" on Friday, as they scrambled to get ready for Saturday's boxing match between undefeated champion Gennady Golovkin and Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

The small pop-up shop on the Las Vegas strip said they were struggling to keep up with the high demand from fans from all over the world.

"We just started last night and we're already sold out of some of our merchandise," a clerk said in between helping customers.

The Canelo vs. GGG match is the first big-name bout in Las Vegas since last month's Mayweather vs. McGregor mega-match. Even though Saturday's middleweight championship bout doesn't have the same, massive build-up, it still packs a huge punch.

"This is the fight that boxing purists wanted to see happen," Sunset Station sportsbook operator Chuck Esposito said. "You've got the two best middleweights, one undefeated, one with one loss, two knockout guys, I think it's great."

"Mayweather-McGregor definitely built interest," Esposito continued. "Boxing needed the best fights to happen, fights that people want to see and they've wanted to see this fight for a long time."

Esposito said at his betting counter he's seen a good amount bets for both fighters. Early on there was a lot of money on Canelo, but then more bets on GGG started to come in. But Esposito is expecting some late action on Canelo again as the fight gets closer.

"Both these fighters are really popular in different ways," he said.