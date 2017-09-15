Competition begins for Golden Knights in training camp

In less than two days, the Golden Knights will play their first preseason game in franchise history when they travel to Vancouver, but before the first game, they need to have their first practice

“To have the coaches out there raise the tempo in practice, it’s fun, it feels a little more competitive like what we have during the season,” said Golden Knights goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury.

The soon-to-be Vegas teammates have been in town for a couple weeks now, but they say finding that team chemistry isn’t going to happen after just one practice.

“As things went on it got better, guys were a little bit nervous at first, lot of passes in the skates, back ends were getting blown up, as you saw the practice go on, guys got more comfortable,” said Golden Knights defenseman, Nate Schmidt.

“Everybody is new in the dressing room, the staff, it will take a few weeks, but it feels good to be playing competitive hockey and going hard at it,” said Fleury.

Camp was split up into four groups with two different sessions, 45 minutes of drills, followed by 45 minutes of scrimmage. For the older guys, it was nice to get back in a routine.

“To go out there with some structure and just get going with all the guys/it’s nice get that first day under the belt and get ready for tomorrow,” said Golden Knights defenseman, Deryk Engelland.

But for the young guys, it was an eye-opening experience.

“Watching guys like MA Fleury growing up now being on the ice, it’s kind of surreal for myself.” Said Golden Knights rookie, Cody Glass. “The only thing I really remember is getting a good scoring chance on Fleury and him getting a windmill save on me, I probably won’t forget that, it’s good I had fun, good learning experience for myself.”

And a fun, unique, and first experience for the hundreds of fans who showed up two hours before practice on Friday.

“I didn’t expect that much and then it was packed, but it’s good to see the fans are already looking forward to hockey and already behind us,” said Fleury.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.