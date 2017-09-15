Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival returns in October

Attendees begin arriving at the Age of Chivalry festival in fall of 2016 (Clark County Parks and Recreation).

Hear ye, hear ye! Las Vegans, prepare to step back in time when kings and queens ruled the land this fall.

The 24th Annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival returns to Sunset Park from Oct. 13-15. Fair Maidens and knights in shining armor can expect family-friendly fun, delicious food to feast on and more than 100 artisans spread out on the grassy field of the park.

Historical reenactments are also an essential part of the entertainment during the 3-day festival.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time on Ticketfly.com. Advance adult tickets are $13 per day and $8 per day advance for seniors ages 60 and older as well as children age six to 12. Ages five and younger are free.

Three-day passes are also available for advance purchase at $30 for adults and $20 for children ages six to 12 and seniors ages 60 and older.

Tickets are available the day of the festival as well but with a slight increase in price. Adults passes are $15 at the door and $10 for children six to 12 years old including seniors.

The festival opens Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information on parking, camping on-site and even wedding packages, visit www.lvrenfair.com.

