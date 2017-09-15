Visitors from Mexico land in Las Vegas to a party

Thousands of international visitors were greeted by mariachis and folkloric dancers on their arrival at McCarran Airport.

For the third year in a row the student mariachi band from Rancho High School performed at terminal three of the airport for two hours, this year they were joined by the Rancho folkloric dance team Sol de Rancho.

"It's exciting because they're so surprised to see you," said dancer Heidi Montiel.

Montiel wasn't born in Mexico, but she said she's proud to share its culture.

"It's a lot of work, and its fun for us to put it out there, and I just want people to just be happy and watch it," Montiel said.

Rafael Villanueva from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said this welcome just adds to an already exciting weekend for travelers.

"If you want to have excitement, if you want to have fun, you come to Vegas on any day. But if you want it with some extra spice, you come to Vegas this weekend," he said.

Independence day weekend, or "Las Fiestas Patrias" as they're known in Mexico, is a historically busy time for the city.

This weekend alone there are 52 flights coming into Las Vegas from Mexico.

