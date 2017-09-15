DMV warns of flood-damaged cars

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning car buyers of flood-damaged vehicles after Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

Even though the storms occurred miles from Southern Nevada, vehicles could turn up in the Silver State.

DMV Director Terri Albertson said, "the used car market will be flooded with vehicles damaged in the storms. Count on it." Albertson added, that the vehicles may appear fine but problems can show up months or even years later.

Insurance companies typically declare damaged vehicles a total loss and turn them over to auction houses or salvage yards. Some vehicles may be dismantled but others will be repaired and resold all over the country.

The DMV said reselling the vehicles is legal as long as the damage is disclosed. The vehicle title will be marked as either "rebuilt" or "flood damage." Some salvage yards may try to conceal the fact that it has been damaged and attempt to sell it for more than it is worth. The vehicles could have a title or ownership documents from any state and may not be listed as damaged by any state or online service.

There is no fool-proof way to detect a flood-damaged vehicle, but the National Automobile Dealers Association offers some tips including, checking the vehicle's title history and examining for water residue, grit, mold, or rust from suspected submersion.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.