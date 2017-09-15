T Donald Penn signs two-year contract extension with Raiders

Two-time Pro Bowler T Donald Penn signed a two-year contract extension through 2019 with the Oakland Raiders, the team announced Friday.

Penn played in 161 career season games with 157 starts. His 157 consecutive starts are second-most among active offensive linemen, the team said.

The team said last season, Penn was named to his second Pro Bowl. Along with the rest of the offensive line, they played a major role in an offense that finished sixth in the NFL in total offense.

Before joining the Raiders, Penn played eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2010 season. Penn was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings in 2006 before being signed off the practice squad by the Buccaneers later that season.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.