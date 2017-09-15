UNLV Football players surprise teachers who impacted their lives

It's been years since Dalton Baker walked the hallways of John Bass Elementary School, but despite the time, Baker said he still remembers the way his favorite teacher made him feel.

"Mr. Tettamanti is such an energetic guy, he made P.E. fun, I always wanted to come to school when I had P.E.," Baker said.

On Friday, Baker went to John Bass elementary to surprise Mr. Tettamanti, and Baker was surprised to see some of Mr. Tettamanti's family there.

"He's going to be so surprised!" Mr. Tettamanti's sister said.

Baker walked down the hallway to his old teacher's classroom and barged in.

"Hey What's up!', Baker said as he handed a large basket of goodies over to his favorite teacher.

"This year UNLV wants to do something for teaches who made an impact and you are that teacher for me," Baker said.

Mr. Tettamanti was given a basket with plenty of UNLV swag, and season tickets to watch his former student play.

"It's just heartfelt, I felt it," Mr. Tettamanti said touching his chest. "[Baker] is a super star for me."

But Mr. Tettamanti was not the only teacher getting a thank you, UNLV freshmen Greg Francis showed up to Snyder Elementary School to thank his favorite teacher, Mr. Lytle.

"I just wanted to thank you for making such a big impact on my life," Francis said walking into Mr. Lytle's class. "The first time I played football was in your class."

Mr. Lytle said when Francis was in elementary school he was shy and reserved, so Mr. Lytle says he worked with him on not just his athletics but his confidence too.

"I had no idea," Mr. Lytle said of the surprise. "This is something I will remember for the rest of my life."

