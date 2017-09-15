City of Henderson selects new police chief

Deputy Chief LaTesha Watson of the Arlington, Texas Police Department has been selected as Henderson’s new police chief.

Henderson City Manager Bob Murnane made the announcement Friday afternoon.

“Latesha Watson brings proven leadership skills, extensive law enforcement experience and a vision for building on the success of the Henderson Police Department to the role of police chief," Murnane said.

The Mayor and City Council will be asked to ratify Watson’s selection at an upcoming City Council meeting before she can assume the official title of chief.

Watson began her law enforcement career in 1994 with the Hutchins Police Department in Texas and was with the Arlington, Texas Police since 2002.

“We look forward to welcoming her to Henderson and to the innovative new ideas she will bring to the department from her more than two decades in the law enforcement field and strong academic background,” Murnane said.

Watson has a Ph.D. in Management and Organizational Leadership, a Master of Science in Criminology and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

The search for the Henderson Police Chief was launched in June of this year and nearly 90 applicants were screened for the position, according to the City of Henderson.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.