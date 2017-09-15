Las Vegas Mexican Independence Day weekend events

There are some huge Latin stars coming to town this weekend to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, and you're invited!

From Marc Anthony to MANA, here are some of the concerts and events happening in Las Vegas to for the Mexican Independence Day festivities.

Singer, dancer and actress Jennifer Lopez will continue her residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Sept. 13, 15 & 16.

Ricky Martin will bring his "All In" residency back to Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, Sept. 15-16.

Latin music superstar Enrique Iglesias returns to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Sept. 15-16.

Carlos Santana will take over the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 13 and 15-17.

The "fluffy" comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings the laughs to Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, Sept. 15-16.

Latin music legend Pepe Aguilar performs his countless hits at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Sept. 16.

Middleweight boxers Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will face off in the ring at T-Mobile Arena, Sept. 16.

Mexican rock band MANÁ will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Sept. 15-16.

GRAMMY Award-winner Marc Anthony will perform his No. 1 hits at Mandalay Bay Events Center inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 16.

Mexican mariachi singer Alejandro Fernández will wow audiences at T-Mobile Arena, Sept. 15.

Award-winning Guatemalan singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona will take the stage at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Sept. 15.

Marco Antonio Solis & Jesse and Joy will entertain the crowd with their chart-topping songs at Mandalay Bay Events Center inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Sept. 15.

Iconic singers Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzmán will perform together at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace, Sept. 14 and 17.

Franco Escamilla will bring his hilarious standup to The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, Sept. 15.

CAESARS PALACE

VISTA Cocktail Lounge at Caesars Palace has five days filled with themed music, giveaways, activations and drink promotions for Mexican Independence Weekend. DJ Gil will entertain the crowd from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept 17. VISTA will also feature a mariachi band Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16.

Guests can stop by Alto Bar to enjoy a live DJ and the official after party for Gloria Trevi vs. Alejandra Guzmán at The Colosseum on September 14 and 17 and Enrique Iglesias at The Colosseum on September 15 and 16. Guests can also head outside to Spanish Steps to enjoy a live DJ and specialty beverages at the Don Julio truck at Roman Plaza Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17. At both Alto Bar and Spanish Steps, there will be specialty themed cocktails for $16, a bucket of 6 Coronas or Modelos for $55, and buy one bottle get one bottle for $100 specials on a variety of drinks.

Slice Bar will offer fight-themed drink specials Thursday, September 14 through Sunday, September 17 including The Contender (Chivas Regal 12-year and lemonade), The Uppercut (Chivas Regal 12-year, pineapple juice and lemon juice), Hennessy Ginger Hook

(Hennessy VSOP, ginger ale and Angostura bitters), and Hennessy Pineapple Spritz (Hennessy VSOP, pineapple juice and soda water) for $16 each.

THE LINQ HOTEL & CASINO

Chayo at The LINQ Promenade will celebrate Mexican Independence Day weekend with a taco cart and beer cart near the patio area. The restaurant will show a live broadcast of the President of Mexico re-enacting the "Grito" proclamation, feature a live band from 7 to 10 p.m. and keep the party going with a live DJ from 11 p.m. to close. On Saturday, Sept. 16 Chayo will have a live band from 1 to 11 p.m. and a DJ from 11 p.m. to close.

RIO ALL-SUITE HOTEL & CASINO

At all bars, the pool and Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, guests can enjoy a shot of Sauza for $10. Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will also have a mariachi band on Saturday to commemorate the holiday.

BORRACHA MEXICAN CANTINA AT GREEN VALLEY RANCH

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with live music and $10 Hornitos margarita bowls and $8 Hornitos Tequinis at Borracha Mexican Cantina!

Mariachi Trio 6-7:30 p.m., Live DJ after 8 p.m.

BORDER GRILL AT FORUM SHOPS

There will be food and drink specials at Border Grill at Forum Shops all weekend long! Take a look at the special menu here.

