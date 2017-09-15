Las Vegas lab offers quick, easy ancestry testing - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas lab offers quick, easy ancestry testing

A lot of people are starting to do ancestry testing and there is a Las Vegas lab that will do just that.

Arcpoint Labs, located at 3365 E. Flamingo Rd., offers DNA testing with fast results.

The lab performs tests to examine the unique genetic code for clues about family history.

Arcpoint Labs of Las Vegas specializes in such laboratory testing and offers their assistance for professional or personal purposes.

A few notes about ancestry testing: it is not a way to identify race or exact geographic relations. but it is a piece of the ancestral puzzle.

More information about DNA testing can be found here.

