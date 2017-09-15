Nevada’s first competitive tumbling, trampoline gym set to open

Mike Doria at the new Desert Gymcats Gym in Las Vegas on Sept. 15, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Gymnasts in Southern Nevada will have another location to practice their vaulting, tumbling and floor routines.

Desert Gymcats, located at 950 S. Cimarron Road, will hold its official grand opening on Saturday, which also happens to be National Gymnastics Day.

Construction on the facility started in November and this will be Nevada’s first competitive tumbling and trampoline gym.

The owner says this addition to her portfolio of gyms will allow free gymnastics classes for kids with autism.

FOX5's Mike Doria got a tour of the gym. Friday morning.

Tomorrow is #NationalGymnasticsDay and @DGCGym has the grand opening for its new Tumbling & Tramp gym. I'll play along! Watch! @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/KsGTej0klK — Mike Doria (@MikeDoria) September 15, 2017

