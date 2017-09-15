First competitive tumbling, trampoline gym opens in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

First competitive tumbling, trampoline gym opens in Las Vegas

Mike Doria at the new Desert Gymcats Gym in Las Vegas on Sept. 15, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Mike Doria at the new Desert Gymcats Gym in Las Vegas on Sept. 15, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Gymnasts in Southern Nevada have another location to practice their vaulting, tumbling and floor routines.

Desert Gymcats, located at 950 S. Cimarron Road, held its official grand opening on Saturday, which also happened to be National Gymnastics Day.

Construction on the facility started in November and this will be the first competitive tumbling and trampoline gym in the Las Vegas Valley. 

The owner says this addition to her portfolio of gyms will allow free gymnastics classes for kids with autism.

FOX5's Mike Doria got a tour of the gym Friday morning. 

