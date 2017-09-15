CCSD school board approves new budget cuts

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

On Thursday, Sept. 14, the CCSD school board approved budget cuts to address the district's budget shortfall of up to $60 million.

The latest round of cuts are expected to save the district from about $6.9 to $13.9 million.

They include cuts to support positions, transportation and custodial services and programs for Burk Horizon/Southwest Sunset High School.

District administrators said they're hoping the hiring freeze CCSD recently enacted will allow employees whose positions get cut, to move into other available jobs in the district.

"We brought in so many people from our district offices and our principals to come in and they determined the most important things to protect and so then we placed our cuts on that but we're still going to be working going forward," CCSD Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky said.

"Two years ago, I told you I was exhausted and here I am again. Lather, rinse repeat," one staff member said.

