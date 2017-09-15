Man shot and killed near Las Vegas Blvd and Owens, responding officer crashes motorcycle

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed near Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue Thursday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to Las Vegas Boulevard and Searles Avenue at around 9:26 p.m. The man was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police said a possible suspect is in custody.

A motorcycle officer crashed while responding to the case and suffered "moderate" injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down between Washington and Owens Avenues as police investigate.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.