Homicide investigation leads to arrest near downtown Las Vegas

Metro units have a road blocked as a fatal shooting took place near Downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 15, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Police have a man booked on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas Thursday evening.

Officers responded to an incident call in the 1200 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Searles Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

Metro said a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times at that location. He was transported from the scene by medical personnel to the University Medical Center but later passed away from his injuries.

Authorities reported Michael McNair, 30, was arrested as a result of the investigation.

McNair and the victim were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting, according to Metro, and police located him in a nearby parking lot.

The 30-year-old suspect was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a first-degree murder charge.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed between Washington and Owens Avenues as homicide detectives investigated the scene.

A motorcycle officer also crashed while responding to this incident, according to Metro, and suffered moderate injuries.

The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the man killed in this incident.

