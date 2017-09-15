Deadly shooting prompts homicide investigation near downtown Las Vegas

Officers have a road blocked as a fatal shooting took place near Downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 14, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Metro at the scene of a fatal shooting near Downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 14, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Metro is investigating a fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas Thursday evening.

Officers responded to an incident call near Las Vegas Boulevard and Searles Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

Police said a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times at that location. He was transported from the scene by medical personnel but passed away at the hospital from the injuries sustained.

Authorities reported a possible suspect was in custody related to the deadly shooting.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed between Washington and Owens Avenues as homicide detectives investigated the scene.

A motorcycle officer also crashed while responding to this incident, according to Metro, and suffered moderate injuries.

Police did not immediately release any further information.

Stay with FOX5 for continued updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.