Community benefits a focus of Stadium Authority meeting

As the Raiders got ready for their upcoming home opener, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board spent Thursday to getting ready to start construction on the $1.9 billion Las Vegas Raiders stadium.

At Thursday's meeting, the board discussed the Raiders' community benefit plan for the first time.

The community benefit plan is agreement that has gotten the most attention at Stadium Authority Board meetings. Over the last several months most, if not all, of the public comments have been about the document. On Thursday, one activist took to the podium to say, "we don't want to see any project delays, but we don't want to be excluded."

"One of the reasons it's a hot-button issue, and I agree that it is, is that it's the most timely agreement we need to get done," Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill said. "They are going to start the construction process."

The community benefit plan creates an oversight committee that includes community leaders, like from the Latin, Urban, Asian and Gay and Lesbian chambers of commerce. The agreement also shows some of the Raiders outreach efforts, through programs with groups like veterans and at-risk kids. It also guarantees contracts to minorities and small local businesses. As a part of SB1, at least 15 percent of the contacts awarded need to go to small, local businesses.

"I've not seen a local, small business requirement in any of the other stadium agreement," Hill said after the meeting.

At Thursday's meeting, the board also voted to give itself more time to okay a growing number of documents. Chairman Hill said they expect to be done with all the approvals by Feb. That's later than the initial plan, but Hill said it won't affect the soon-to-start construction.

"We've figured out a way to work around the time constraints that we have, which are going to come up in a number on situations," Hill said.

"We've had some trucks and people out there doing some work. You'll probably start to see some real work getting done in Nov. and Dec.," Raiders President Marc Badain said.

Not discussed at Thursday's meeting was the joint use agreement between the Raiders and UNLV, which will dictate how the two share the $1.9 billion stadium. After the meeting Badain said he didn't want to negotiate in public, but said the talks with the university were going well.

The next Stadium Authority Board Meeting is scheduled for Oct.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.