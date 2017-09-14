Pedestrian hit, suffers critical injuries near Decatur and Charleston

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle near Decatur and Charleston Boulevards, according to Metro Police.

Police were called to Decatur Boulevard and Evergreen Avenue at 6:28 p.m. The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

Evergreen at Decatur was closed as police investigated the crash. The driver remained on the scene and there was no indication of impairment, Metro said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.