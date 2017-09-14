Student sets poster on fire at Coronado High

A student set a paper poster on fire at Coronado High School Thursday, according to the Clark County School District.

A banner reading "Cougars" burned as students were leaving the school. The fire was put out quickly, but put out a lot of smoke, so staff pulled the fire alarm, CCSD said.

Henderson Fire Department responded quickly and it was "all taken care of" by 2:30 p.m.

The district said there was no damage as a result of the fire. It did not say what consequences the student responsible will face.

Principal Michael Piccininni sent out this message to parents:

This afternoon during dismissal we had a small situation on campus. A piece of paper on top of our locker area outside the 800 hallway caught on fire. The students did an exceptional job after the fire alarm was pulled. They exited the building in an orderly fashion and were able to clear the campus with no incident, no Injuries and no property damage of any kind. Henderson Fire Department came and investigated the situation, and has cleared our building of any structural damage. There is no need of repair. The students did an exceptional job. The faculty responded quickly, and everything this afternoon went according to plan. We just wanted to share this message with you to alleviate any questions or concerns you might have. If you feel the need, feel free to give us a call at 702-799-6800. This was a great example of how proper preparation and allowed for our campus to remain safe even in times of confusion.

