Attorney general asked to investigate 5 members of CCSD school board

The union representing administrators with the Clark County School District said five members of the CCSD Board of Trustees broke the law during Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky's retirement announcement. (FOX5)

The union representing administrators with the Clark County School District said five members of the CCSD Board of Trustees broke the law during Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky's retirement announcement.

Skorkowsky announced his plans to step down last week in an elementary school classroom. Five members of the school board stood behind him. Two others were missing.

The Clark County Association of School Administrators (CCASA) states President Deanna Wright, Vice President Linda Young, Clerk Carolyn Edwards, Trustee Linda Cavazos and Trustee Lola Brooks constitute a quorum of the board. The union accused those five members of quietly standing behind Skorkowsky and agreeing with every word he said.

Notice anyone missing from Superintendent @PatatCCSD retirement announcement last week?



Two board members -- @KevinChild and @ChrisAGarvey pic.twitter.com/ZP8bS6k9XA — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) September 15, 2017

Martin J. Kravitz, an attorney for the union, said Trustee Kevin Child and Trustee Chris Garvey were "deliberately excluded" because of their history of being critical of the superintendent. Kravitz wrote a letter to Attorney General Adam Laxalt, requesting an investigation and for charges to filed.

"What happened at the meeting with five members of the Board present was not a mere announcement of the Superintendent's decision to retire but an outlining of his plans. The purpose of the meeting was to ensure that his plans received the tacit approval of the Board whether by omission or commission," Kravitz wrote. "At the end of the meeting, the President of the Board, Trustee Deanna Wright, praised the Superintendent and not one of the board members present objected to his announced actions and proposals."

Trustee Child said he was not offended when Skorkowsky failed to invite him to the meeting, but he also said personal feelings are not the issue at hand in this case.

The administrators union says @ChrisAGarvey and @KevinChild weren't invited to the meeting because they have been critical of @PatatCCSD. pic.twitter.com/CMrZsZ1x9q — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) September 15, 2017

Representatives for CCASA also stated that the meeting was not noticed properly and that there was no proper agenda published beforehand.

"History is replete with the silence of many in the face of evil," Kravitz wrote. "The Open Meeting Law was designed to have government operate in the open ... the intent here was to shield from the public the intentions of the Board of School Trustees gathering to give assent and praise to the Superintendent for his proposed actions."

Melinda Malone, a spokesperson for the district, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.