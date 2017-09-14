Metro arrests woman in 2013 murder of 'Star Trek: The Experience' actor

Charles (Tom) Deishley performed at a former Star Trek-themed attraction off the Las Vegas Strip

Metro police arrested a woman in the 2013 murder of a 70-year-old Las Vegas man.

Kelleen Cota, 57, was arrested Thursday for murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder of Charles Thomas Deishley, who died from an apparent gunshot wound in Dec. 2013.

Deishley performed at a former Star Trek-themed attraction off the Las Vegas Strip was found dead in his home in 2013.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers were called to the house, located on Alta Drive near Rancho Drive, to conduct a welfare check about 1:45 p.m. Monday. Deishley lived alone and had several health issues, according to police.

When no one answered the door, police walked to the back of the house, where they saw the man's body from a rear window.

Police said it appeared the man had been shot, and evidence in the house pointed to a recent home invasion robbery.

Deishley worked as an actor at the Star Trek: The Experience at the Las Vegas Hilton before it closed several years ago. According to the posts, Deishley played a general from a fictional race of aliens depicted on the Star Trek series called Klingons. Many people left condolences on the posts, including some written in Klingon.

"Track this person down. [He or she] cannot get away with it. This was our friend. This was a father. He deserves justice," friend Melanie Ludwig said.

Ludwig said Deishley was dedicated to his job.

"He didn't break character for nobody, and he took his job extremely seriously. He said once, ‘I'm out there. You're not going to see the civilian Tom,'" she said.

Longtime friend and 11-year fellow cast member Richard Oden said he looked forward to going to work every day because of Deishley.

"Like a character out of the Old West, he was opinionated, forceful – a strong, loyal friend," Oden said.

Oden said Deishley brought Star Trek to life for everyone he came across.

"Fans had the opportunity to feel that they were a part of Star Trek somehow," he said.

Ludwig said Deishley struggled with a heart condition.

"Knowing he was taken before his time, that's a whole different ball game, and there is a lot of fury from a lot of fans," she said.

In Aug. 2016, Kelleen Cota, Janette Martinez and James Martinez-Amador were indicted for several financial crimes against Deishley, Metro said. The three faced charges of racketeering, embezzlement, forgery, obtaining money under false pretenses and grand larceny.

Cota was arrested at a home on the 3100 block of Bel Air Drive Thursday, according to Metro Police.



The Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) is a Federal Bureau of Investigation led, multi-jurisdictional task force staffed in the LVMPD’s Major Violators Bureau. It is comprised of FBI, LVMPD, Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments, Metro said.

