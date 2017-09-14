UNLV law students provide help for dreamers

UNLV law students banded together to help valley dreamers.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced plans to rescind the DACA program. That would put 13,000 Nevadans, who moved to the United States as children at risk for deportation.

"I literally just sent a text to Briana and to Paloma and asked if there was something we could do," Caleb Green said.

Green is part of the Black Law Students Association he worked with fellow law students Beatriz Aguirre and Briana Martinez to plan an information panel and renewal workshop.

"We want to make sure that we're providing the information, resources, and help actually filling out these applications before the deadline," Aguirre said.

The students and UNLV law clinic has been helping DACA recipients renew for free all week but the panel is set to begin at the law school Saturday at 10 a.m.

They said they want dreamers to know if their DACA expires between Sept. 5 and March 5, 2018, they are eligible to renew.

Dreamers can do that Saturday by bringing :

Previous DACA paperwork

Work permit

Two passport photos

$495 renewal fee

