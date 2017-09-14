Golden Knights open inaugural training camp

Hockey fans have had day one of training camp marked on their calendars for months, but for the players, that's not necessarily the case. Day one is usually filled with physicals, poking and prodding and it's a day they said they're happy is now over.

"The worst part of today was the blood draw. Other than it's great," Golden Knights defenseman, Nate Schmidt said. "I've had a couple bad experiences, so not my favorite endeavor."

Even when Nate Schmidt isn't having fun, the Golden Knights defenseman is having fun.

"You're up there doing the bike test, and it sucks, everyone knows it's not fun. But you're up there and you see the guys battling; you gel together as a team, going through these things together and guys are sitting their battling, rooting for guys, making sure they're pushing everything they got," Schmidt said.

All 26 NHL veterans completed their physicals and off-ice testing Thursday morning, all anxious to get back on the ice.

"Getting antsy just to get things going. That's today: get the fitness testing over with, getting ready to see everybody again, just moving forward again and the rhythm of practice days, getting back into that routine," Golden Knights forward, James Neal said.

"A lot of guys coming together to create one team, there is a lot of buzz and excitement in the city. For the most part, we want to embrace it and give the fans and the city something to cheer about moving forward," Golden Knights defenseman, Jason Garrison said.

Moving forward, it's going to be about forming team chemistry and quick, players said. Training camp lasts just three weeks with seven exhibition games sprinkled in.

"(We want to) make sure you're preparing yourself for the season, preparing yourself to get all the rust out, in the preseason games and looking forward to having a good start to the season," said Garrison.

"No one is going to know the drills between one guy and the next, being able to build that from the bottom up. We get to lay the foundation and that's what's really cool and special about this group starting (Friday)," Schmidt said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.