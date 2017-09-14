Stray puppy found during Harvey finds new home with Vegas paramedic

Local first responders who deployed to Texas after Hurricane Harvey expected to encounter people in need of help, but one first responder didn't anticipate finding a new addition to his family.

American Medical Response paramedic Lester Hernandez was deployed with a team to Houston after Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

During his trip, Hernandez met a Houston police officer who was holding a dog at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The officer told Hernandez that the dog, an 8-month-old Border Collie mix, followed a woman to the convention center from an area known for stray animals. Adding, that she needed a home.

Hernandez sent a text to his wife in Las Vegas and she was just as excited to have the dog be a part of the family.

The Houston officer kept the dog for Hernandez until his team was demobilized and ready to head back home.

The dog made the journey back to her new home in Las Vegas more than 1,200 miles away in the front seat of the AMR truck.

Hernandez said the dog has been named "Houston" and is already adjusting to her new family with Hernandez, his wife, and their 4-year-old son.

Besides being very hungry on the day Hernandez met "Houston," admitting the team fed her six McDonald's cheeseburgers, she is healthy and doing well, Hernandez said.

A team from AMR also responded to Florida after Hurricane Irma struck the area. Overall, nearly 100 patients were treated in Texas and 150 patients were treated in Florida by the teams. Many of the AMR teams have deployed to assist with efforts after storms passed such as Hurricane Katrina, Sandy, and Ike.

