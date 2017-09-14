PD: 2 men beaten on Vegas Strip, search for attackers underway

Police seeking assistance identifying these suspects wanted in connection with a violent incident on Las Vegas Boulevard Aug. 25, 2017. (LVMPD)

Police are searching for a group of suspects involved in a violent attack on Las Vegas Boulevard in August.

Officers said they located two male victims suffering from a variety of injuries at about 6:15 a.m. on Aug. 25 in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

The men were walking through a retail shopping area at that location when a woman took property from one of the victims, according to Metro.

An altercation then took place between the parties that led to a group of five men following the victims and beating them at a nearby location.

Authorities said the suspects took additional property from the two men before fleeing the area on foot.

Police urged anyone with information about the identity of the seven suspects wanted in connection with this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

