Legendary brothel outside of Vegas is up for sale

The world famous Chicken Ranch brothel is on the market in Southern Nevada.

The establishment is the closest such business to Las Vegas, less than an hour drive, and has been located in Pahrump since the early 1970s.

Current owners of the property have a set price tag of $4.5 million for the business, facility and various other assets.

"The buyer will acquire a profitable, long established, high profile business that is a world famous entity," said Kenneth Green, an owner and real estate broker handling the sale.

The Chicken Ranch is located on 40 acres and includes guest bungalows, offices, pool and spa, 'working girls' bedrooms and an attached bar.

All furniture, equipment, trademarks, and copyrights come with the purchase according to a press release on the sale of the property.

"The operation comes fully equipped with an experienced staff, an established customer base, and great growth potential," said Green.

The licensed brothel current owner has operated the business since 1982 and said the new proprietor will enjoy immediate positive cash flow.

For more information on the Chicken Ranch sale please contact Kenneth Green at 702-368-1779.

