New PT's Gold location opens in northwest Las Vegas

A new PT's Gold opened in northwest Las Vegas. (Golden Entertainment)
The interior of a new PT's in northwest Las Vegas. (Golden Entertainment)
Fans of PT's will have a new location in the northwest portion of the Valley to enjoy. 

Golden Entertainment announced Thursday it opened a new PT's Gold in Centennial Hills at 7550 Oso Blanco Road. 

The tavern marks the 55th location in Southern Nevada. 

The new location features 15 bar top video gaming devices, 21 high-definition televisions and it will employ 19 people, according to Golden Entertainment. 

Three additional PT's locations were opened in the Valley in 2017 including a PT's Goldnear Valley View Boulevard and Sunset Road, a PT's Gold on Buffalo Drive near Warm Springs Road, as well as a PT's near Decatur Boulevard and Silverado Ranch Boulevard. 

