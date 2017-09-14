Missing teen from Idaho may have traveled to Las Vegas

Amber Thompson was last seen on Sept. 14, 2016. (NCMEC)

A teen from Idaho who has been missing for a year may have traveled to Las Vegas, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Amber Thompson, now 17-years-old, was last seen at her home in Caldwell, Idaho on Sept. 14, 2016.

Thompson may have traveled to various locations throughout Idaho or to Las Vegas, according to the NCMEC.

She was described as a biracial girl, standing 5'7" tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Caldwell Police Department at 1-208-454-7531.

