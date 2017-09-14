Vegas police look for more victims in casino guard rape case - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas police look for more victims in casino guard rape case

Robert Laws (Source: LVMPD) Robert Laws (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Authorities in Las Vegas say they're looking for more possible sexual assault victims after a 39-year-old casino security guard was arrested and charged with raping a woman in a Strip resort stairwell.

Officer Jacinto Rivera, a Las Vegas police spokesman, said Wednesday an investigation is continuing into Robert Ray Laws' activities at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

Laws was arrested Sept. 6 in an investigation of a woman's report that she was attacked Sept. 4.

Rivera says police think there may be other victims.

Laws is being held at the Clark County jail on $150,000 bail pending an Oct. 12 preliminary hearing of evidence on sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary charges.

A public defender involved in Laws' case didn't immediately respond Wednesday to email messages.

