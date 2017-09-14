Next generation playground to open in Henderson at Cadence - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Next generation playground to open in Henderson at Cadence

Posted: Updated:
New slides at Adventure Park to open in Cadence community pictured here on Sept. 14, 2017. (Mike Doria/FOX5) New slides at Adventure Park to open in Cadence community pictured here on Sept. 14, 2017. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
Tunnels on display at new Adventure Park in Cadence community pictured here on Sept. 14, 2017. (Mike Doria/FOX5) Tunnels on display at new Adventure Park in Cadence community pictured here on Sept. 14, 2017. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
Multiple new slides at Adventure Park to open in Cadence community pictured here on Sept. 14, 2017. (Mike Doria/FOX5) Multiple new slides at Adventure Park to open in Cadence community pictured here on Sept. 14, 2017. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

A new park will be opening this weekend in Henderson at the Cadence master-planned community. 

Tunnels, rock walls, and a boomerang rope climber will be just a few of the additions in place for kids to enjoy. 

The new Adventure Playground will officially open Saturday following six months of construction.

The playground will be available year-round to residents within the community. 

Stay with FOX5 for continued coverage of the grand opening. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.