Next generation playground to open in Henderson at Cadence

A new park will be opening this weekend in Henderson at the Cadence master-planned community.

Tunnels, rock walls, and a boomerang rope climber will be just a few of the additions in place for kids to enjoy.

The new Adventure Playground will officially open Saturday following six months of construction.

The playground will be available year-round to residents within the community.

