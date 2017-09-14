Downtown dwellers brace for road closures ahead of Life is Beautiful

Downtown residents can expect traffic closures ahead of Life is Beautiful.

Leading up to the Life Is Beautiful festival, Las Vegas locals can expect to deal with road closures related to the event.

"It's really a head ache," downtown local Debbie Melan said.

The festival covers 18 blocks between Mesquite and Bridger avenues and Sixth Street and Maryland Boulevard.

City officials said there will be at least 20 closures before the big day.

"I walk to work and it usually takes me 15 minutes, but it takes me 35 to 40 minutes to go to work during festival preps," Melan said.

Downtown resident Ray San Nicholas said his commute to run errands.

"It completely alters your life," San Nicholas said. "The event I think is wonderful but its the hassle that we have to go through."

For locals Melan and San Nicholas who are affected by the closures, Life is Beautiful organizers said will provide a shuttle service that runs on a 30 minute loop throughout the downtown area, according to the City of Las Vegas.

Here is the schedule as provided by the City of Las Vegas.

Community shuttle

Wednesday, September 20 from 7 AM to 9 PM

Thursday, September 21 from 7 AM to 9 PM

Friday September 22 from 7 AM to 2 AM (next day)

Saturday September 23 from 7 AM to 2 AM (next day)

Sunday September 24 from 7 AM to 2 AM (next day)

Locations

Stewart and 9th St.

Mesquite and 8th St.

Carson and 11th St.

Bridger and 8th St.

El Cortez (Jackie Gaughan Way) and 6th street (This stop will be closed on show days from 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. due to Las Vegas Blvd being closed to car traffic for festival goers)

Mesquite and Las Vegas blvd.

The festival runs Sept. 22 - 24.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.