Critics call for superintendent's resignation during CCSD meeting

The agenda at Wednesday's Community Implementation Council (CIC) meeting was filled with topics about the Clark County School District's reorganization. But the topic that caused the most tension was CCSD Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky.

Last week, Skorkowsky announced he would retire from his post as superintendent after the end of the school year. But union leaders say that's not soon enough.

"I've decided not to renew my contract, or ask the trustees for a renewal of my contract at the end of June of 2018," Skorkowsky said at the announcement.

But Skorkowsky's critics, including teachers and administrator union leaders, say that's not soon enough.

"We cannot wait for new leadership, that has to happen now," Stephen Augspurger, the director of the union representing school administrators, told FOX5.

The call to oust Skorkowsky came at a critical time for the district. It's in the middle of a years-long process to give more power to individual schools and it's facing a $70 million hole in the district budget. Those are both reasons Augspurger says it's time for Skorkowsky to step aside.

"I believe the district will be better served by having an interim superintendent for the next ten-month period. The idea is that some one who creates a problem isn't going to fix it. Let's move on and get things done for the new superintendent," Augspurger said.

But school board member Carolyn Edwards said Skorkowsky should finish out the school year, arguing that firing him is a rash decision that would make the district's money problems even worse.

"If we were to terminate him before that and bring in an interim, the cost to the community and the school district is huge," Edwards said. "You have to buy-out his contract, and then you have to pay somebody else to do the work. [Skorkowsky] knows the work, so why would we jeopardize the school district's reorganization by bringing somebody who doesn't know the work in?"

